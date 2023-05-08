Nardi pitched a clean inning and struck out a batter to record the save in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Cubs

Nardi wound up with the first save of his career after the game got to the 14th inning. He needed just 11 pitches to send down the Cubs in order and has now recorded three consecutive scoreless innings outings while racking up five strikeouts in 3.1 innings over that span. The 24-year-old usually holds down a middle relief role and won't see many save chances going forward. He has a 4.60 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB over 15.2 innings.