Bender (1-3) picked up the win in Tuesday's 5-1 victory over the Nationals, giving up two hits and striking out one in a scoreless inning of relief.

While the win is nice, it's a little concerning for his long-term fantasy outlook than Bender entered a scoreless tie in the fifth inning. The right-hander has yet to record a save in May after reeling off four in five days at the end of April, and while Dylan Floro has struggled since coming off the injured list, Bender's usage Tuesday suggests he might be moving into a high-leverage role and out of the ninth inning. On the season, he carries a 3.86 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB through 14 innings while converting six of eight save chances.