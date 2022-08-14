Bender (undisclosed) was removed from the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against Atlanta after throwing five pitches, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Bender came in to pitch with the Marlins down four runs in the ninth, though his outing was cut short. It's unclear what caused his exit, but Bender returned from a back injury on Aug. 2.
