Bender (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Bender is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in the near future, so this is simply a procedural move to open up a 40-man roster spot for Bryan Hoeing to start Saturday's contest versus the Dodgers. Bender is not expected to be available until the 2024 season.
