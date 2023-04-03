The Marlins announced Monday that Bender (elbow) has resumed playing catch, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Playing catch marks Bender's first reported throwing activity since he underwent Tommy John surgery Aug. 30, 2022. Though he'll likely face a shorter recovery and buildup program from his surgery than a starting pitcher, Bender still isn't expected to be ready to pitch out of the Miami bullpen at any point in 2023.
