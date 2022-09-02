Bender will begin his rehab process with Class-A Jupiter in a week, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
After undergoing Tommy John surgery Tuesday, Bender is scheduled to begin the rehab process next week in the minors. Of course, Tommy John surgery typically takes a long time to return from so it might take Bender an entire season before he's able to pitch in the big leagues again.
More News
-
Marlins' Anthony Bender: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•
-
Marlins' Anthony Bender: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Marlins' Anthony Bender: Requires Tommy John surgery•
-
Marlins' Anthony Bender: Lands on injured list•
-
Marlins' Anthony Bender: Exits Saturday's game•
-
Marlins' Anthony Bender: Returns from injured list•