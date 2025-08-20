Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said Bender (lower leg) will miss the remainder of the season, Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network reports.

Bender was placed on the 15-day IL earlier Tuesday due to a right tibial stress reaction. With his season over, Bender (3-5) wraps up the 2025 campaign with a career-best 2.16 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 42:21 K:BB and four saves across 50 innings of work. Bender will be eligible for arbitration in the offseason, as Miami has two more years of player control.