Marlins' Anthony Bender: Will miss rest of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said Bender (lower leg) will miss the remainder of the season, Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network reports.
Bender was placed on the 15-day IL earlier Tuesday due to a right tibial stress reaction. With his season over, Bender (3-5) wraps up the 2025 campaign with a career-best 2.16 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 42:21 K:BB and four saves across 50 innings of work. Bender will be eligible for arbitration in the offseason, as Miami has two more years of player control.
More News
-
Marlins' Anthony Bender: Moves to injured list•
-
Marlins' Anthony Bender: Picks up fourth save of 2025•
-
Marlins' Anthony Bender: Back from paternity leave•
-
Marlins' Anthony Bender: Placed on paternity list•
-
Marlins' Anthony Bender: Collects third save•
-
Marlins' Anthony Bender: Converts one-out save•