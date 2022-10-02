Floro blew the save Sunday in Milwaukee, allowing a run on two hits and a walk while striking out one in 1.1 innings in a 4-3 extra-innings win. He did not factor into the decision.

Floro entered the game with Miami leading 3-2 in the eighth inning with two outs and a runner on third and struck out Willy Adames to end the frame. In the ninth, he gave up a one-out double and an RBI single to even the score 3-3. Floro had converted his last four save opportunities and had not allowed an earned run in his last seven appearances before Sunday's misstep. While Tanner Scott came on in the 12th and converted the save, Floro will likely still receive any remaining save chances.