Floro struck out two in 1.1 perfect innings Saturday to record his fifth save of the season in a 1-0 win over the Giants.

The right-hander completed the combined shutout after Braxton Garrett, JT Chargois and Tanner Scott held San Francisco in check for 7.2 innings. Floro is a perfect 4-for-4 in converting save chances since A.J. Puk (elbow) landed on the injured list, and on the season the Marlins' fill-in closer has a 2.49 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 20:5 K:BB through 21.2 innings.