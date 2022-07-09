Floro walked one and struck out one in a scoreless sixth inning to record his fourth hold of the season in Friday's win over the Mets.

The veteran right-hander notched saves in his prior two appearances, but Floro was back in a setup role Friday, facing the heart of the Mets' order to protect a 2-1 lead. Tanner Scott remains the Marlins' closer but has had trouble finding the plate lately, and if his control issues force manager Don Mattingly to make a change, Floro appears to be the top option to replace him despite a merely adequate 3.95 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB through 13.2 innings since the beginning of June.