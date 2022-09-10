Floro worked a perfect ninth inning Friday without striking out a batter to record his fourth save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Mets.

Tanner Scott was brought in to begin the seventh inning in a 4-3 game, leaving closing duties for Floro when the ninth rolled around. The right-hander's been effective in the second half, posting a 2.50 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB through 18 innings since the All-Star break with a win, two saves and two holds, and if Scott's control issues persist, Floro could see more save chances over the final weeks.