Floro picked up the save in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Braves, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

A.J. Puk, the Marlins' regular closer, pitched the eighth inning Wednesday, giving Floro the opportunity in the ninth. He responded by setting down the Braves in order, sealing Miami's comeback victory. It was a strong bounce-back outing for Floro after he allowed four runs (three earned) in one-third of an inning Wednesday. He's now 1-for-2 in save opportunities this season with a 2.31 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB. Puk seems to have a fairly firm grasp on the closing job, though Floro appears to be the next man up.