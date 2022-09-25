Floro picked up the save in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Washington. He did not allow a baserunner while striking out one over one inning.

Floro has allowed only one run in 12 innings during his last 11 appearances and has converted on four of five save opportunities in September (the most save opportunities he's received in any month during 2022). The righty has wild home/road splits with a 1.71 ERA and 0.95 WHIP over 26.1 innings at home compared to a 4.91 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 22 innings away from Miami.