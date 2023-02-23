Marlins manager Skip Schumaker indicated Wednesday he doesn't plan on using a traditional closer and will instead play matchups with Floro and the team's other high-leverage options, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports. "Our best guys are going to be against their best hitters," Schumaker said.

Floro has 25 saves over the last two seasons for the Marlins but also 16 holds, and it doesn't sound like that ratio will change all that much with Schumaker at the helm. Tanner Scott, who had 20 saves in 2022 for Miami, and offseason additions A.J. Puk and Matt Barnes also figure to be in the mix for late-inning work, with Steven Okert (triceps) and JT Chargois potentially options as well. Given the sheer number of viable arms at the manager's disposal, there may not end up being one consistent save source on the Marlins this season, but plenty of fantasy value in formats that count holds as well.