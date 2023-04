Floro (1-0) picked up the win in Wednesday's victory over the Twins, striking out one in a perfect eighth inning.

The score was tied 1-1 when Floro entered the game, but the Marlins piled on four runs in the bottom of the frame. The right-hander has a win and a hold in his first two appearances this season, and while he's a key part of the team's high-leverage mix, A.J. Puk appears to be the favorite for saves for now.