Floro struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his eighth save of the season in a 6-4 win over the Mets.

The right-hander did his best Edwin Diaz impression as he converted his third straight save chance and fifth in six September opportunities. Floro has a 0.82 ERA, 0.36 WHIP and 11:0 K:BB through 11 innings on the month, and while he doesn't have premium stuff, when healthy he's been the Marlins' most effective reliever over the last two years.