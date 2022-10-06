Floro earned a save against Atlanta on Wednesday, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out one batter over two-thirds of an inning.

Floro entered with runners on first and third and one out in the ninth inning. He started his outing with a walk and a run-scoring single but retired the next two batters to pick up the save. The veteran right-hander took control of the closer role in September and recorded seven saves over his final 13 outings. He finished with a 3.02 ERA and 1.17 WHIP on the season.