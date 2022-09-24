Floro gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his sixth save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Nationals.

The right-hander dared a feeble Washington lineup to hit his pitches, firing nine of 10 for strikes, and only Victor Robles managed to dump a single into left field. Floro is having a strong September, posting a 1.00 ERA, 0.44 WHIP and 7:0 K:BB through nine innings while converting three of four save chances and adding a win, and barring a major offseason addition to the Miami bullpen, he'll likely head into 2023 as the favorite for the closer role.