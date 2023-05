Floro gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his third save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Nationals.

The right-hander is now 2-for-2 in converting save chances since A.J. Puk (elbow) landed on the IL. Floro is having a typically solid season, posting a 2.79 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB through 19.1 innings, and while he's not a dominant late-inning arm, he should fill the closer role for the Marlins adequately until Puk is ready to return.