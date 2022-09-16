Floro allowed one earned run on two hits while striking out one in the ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against the Phillies.

Floro entered the game with a three-run lead and allowed consecutive two-out singles to allow a run to cross the plate. That ended Floro's six-appearance scoreless streak, during which he maintained a 4:1 K:BB. He has now picked up each of Miami's last two saves -- bringing his total on the campaign to five -- and appears to be the preferred option to Tanner Scott for the closer role.