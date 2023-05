Floro picked up the save in Sunday's 3-1 victory over the Reds, tossing a scoreless ninth in which he allowed one walk while striking out one.

Floro got the first save opportunity for the Marlins with A.J. Puk (elbow) on the 15-day injured list. The right-hander issued a two-out walk to Kevin Newman but struck out Luke Maile to end the game. Floro is now 2-for-4 in save chances this season, but he figures to get a few more over the next couple of weeks with Puk unavailable.