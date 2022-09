Floro picked up the save Thursday against the Brewers. He allowed one walk and no hits with one punchout in a scoreless inning.

Floro has emerged as Miami's top option in the ninth inning recently and Thursday was no exception. He entered the game up 4-2 in the ninth and worked around a walk to record his ninth save of the season. Over his last 10 appearances dating back to Sept. 9, Floro has recorded six saves while allowing just one earned run over 9.1 innings.