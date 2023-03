Floro gave up two hits and struck out one over 1.1 scoreless innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The 32-year-old had a couple shaky outings early in March but has settled down nicely since, and Floro now sports an 8:2 K:BB through 8.1 spring innings. The Marlins will deploy a closer committee to begin the season with four high-leverage arms in the mix, but Floro still seems like the team's top option from the right side ahead of Matt Barnes.