Cabrera (shoulder) didn't factor in the decision Tuesday at St. Louis after he struck out six and gave up one run on two hits and three walks across five innings.

The right-hander returned from a month-long stint on the injured list due to a shoulder impingement Tuesday, and he fired five scoreless frames before Brendan Donovan's leadoff homer in the sixth. Cabrera finished at 74 pitches and could continue to have some workload limitations in his next couple starts since he rejoined Miami's rotation without a rehab assignment.