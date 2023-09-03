Cabrera could be called up from Triple-A Jacksonville to start Wednesday's game against the Dodgers in Miami, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins appear set to break in a new member of the rotation this week, as Miami has already confirmed Jesus Luzardo (Tuesday) and Braxton Garrett (Thursday) as starting pitchers for two of its games against Los Angeles while having yet to name a starter for the middle game of the series. Assuming the Marlins don't opt to treat Wednesday's game as a bullpen day, Cabrera would seemingly be the top candidate to fill the opening. Since being optioned to the minors Aug. 1, Cabrera has shown improved command over his five starts with Jacksonville, accruing a 2.22 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 30:12 K:BB while allowing just two home runs in 28.1 innings.