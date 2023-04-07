Cabrera (0-1) took the loss Friday as the Marlins were downed 9-3 by the Mets, giving up two runs on zero hits and seven walks over 2.2 innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander issued one free pass in the first inning and two in the second, but he managed to keep those baserunners from scoring before his control completely deserted him in the third. All told, Cabrera threw only 47 of 85 pitches for strikes, and he's now failed to last more than four innings in either of his first two starts of the year. If Braxton Garrett pitches well while filling in for Johnny Cueto (biceps) in the Marlins' rotation, Cabrera could find himself bumped to the bullpen or to Triple-A if he doesn't turn things around quickly.