Cabrera (shoulder) threw a five-inning simulated game Thursday with the Marlins' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Though Cabrera hasn't pitched in an official minor-league game since landing on the 15-day injured list June 17 with a right shoulder impingement, the 25-year-old looks like he could be cleared to return from the shelf without requiring a formal rehab assignment beforehand. According to McPherson, Cabrera posted on his personal Instagram account that he rejoined the Marlins for their series in Baltimore this weekend, which suggests that he won't be reporting to a minor-league affiliate for a rehab start. If that's the case, Cabrera could slot back into the Miami rotation when the team requires a fifth starter for the first time since the All-Star break Tuesday in St. Louis.