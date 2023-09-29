Cabrera will start for the Marlins on Friday in Pittsburgh, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Cabrera was seemingly either going to start Friday or Saturday and the Marlins have decided to hand him the ball in the series opener. Given the state of Miami's pitching staff, they could really use some length out of Cabrera on Friday. Unfortunately, he hasn't gone six innings in a start in the majors since early June.
More News
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Solid in seventh win•
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Yields one run•
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Set to start Monday•
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Walks six in bulk relief•
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Likely to work in bulk relief again•
-
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Sharp as bulk reliever•