Cabrera didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks, giving up four runs on two hits and four walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander was cruising early, blanking Arizona over the first three innings, but Cabrera lost the strike zone in the fourth inning and walked four of the first five batters he faced before eventually getting the hook after 62 pitches (35 strikes). It's the third time in his last four starts he's issued at least four free passes, and his wavering control continues to hold him back. Despite an impressive 29.9 percent strikeout rate through 35.1 innings, Cabrera's 18.3 percent walk rate has led to a 5.35 ERA and 1.67 WHIP. He'll try to figure things out in his next start, likely to come at home next week against the Nationals.