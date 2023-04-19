Cabrera (1-1) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over six innings against San Francisco. He struck out eight.

Cabrera was excellent after surrendering a two-run home run to Mike Yastrzemski in the first inning, blanking the Giants over his final five frames while allowing just three hits. The 25-year-old Cabrera has issued just three walks in his last two starts after walking 13 in his first two outings. He lowers his ERA to 4.08 with a 1.75 WHIP and 18:16 K:BB through 17.2 innings this season.