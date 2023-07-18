Cabrera (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday and is listed as the probable starter for the Marlins' game against the Cardinals in St. Louis.

Though the Marlins haven't officially confirmed that Cabrera will rejoin the rotation Tuesday, all signs point to the right-hander being activated after he threw a five-inning simulated game last Thursday before rejoining the big club on its road trip over the weekend. Because he hasn't pitched in an official game since June 13, Cabrera could have some workload limitations as he steps back into the rotation in St. Louis, so fantasy managers in shallower leagues may not want to jump the gun and activate him Tuesday.