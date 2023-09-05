Cabrera joined the Marlins on Tuesday and is expected to start Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Cabrera hasn't officially been recalled to the major-league roster, but the Marlins can make that move ahead of Wednesday's game without having to lose anybody. They're going to roll with a six-man rotation down the stretch while trying to claim one of the three NL Wild Card spots. Cabrera, 25, pitched to a 2.22 ERA and 30:12 K:BB in 28.1 innings (five starts) with Triple-A Jacksonville following his Aug. 1 demotion.