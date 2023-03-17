Cabrera appears to be the favorite to win the final spot in the Miami rotation, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Sandy Alcantara, Jesus Luzardo, Trevor Rogers and Johnny Cueto will make up the top four starters for the Marlins. The battle is between Cabrera and Braxton Garrett, and Cabrera appears to have the edge after his strong showing in spring training. Once considered among the very best pitching prospects in baseball, Cabrera has a chance for fantasy relevancy because of his swing-and-miss arsenal, but fantasy managers should take a wait-and-see approach before investing too much in the right-hander.