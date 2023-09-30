Cabrera did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over 3.2 innings against the Pirates. He struck out three.
With the Marlins in the thick of the NL wild card race, manager Skip Schumaker didn't give Cabrera a long leash. The 25-year-old struggled with his control again Friday night -- a common theme for his 2023 campaign as he entered the start with an ugly 5.9 K/9. Cabrera ends the season with a 4.42 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 118:66 K:BB over 99.2 innings.
