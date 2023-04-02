Cabrera did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits and six walks over four innings in a 6-2 loss to the Mets. He struck out two.

Only 40 of Cabrera's 85 pitches went for strikes. He fell behind in the count initially to 10 of the 20 batters he faced. It was an afternoon to forget for Cabrera after he generated additional buzz in the Grapefruit League (1.80, 0.93 WHIP, 14:6 K:BB in 15 innings). He showed real potential across 14 starts as a rookie last season, but until he reins in his control, Cabrera has to be considered a volatile fantasy option. The 24-year-old lines up for a road start against these same Mets next week.