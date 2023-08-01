Cabrera was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Cabrera struggled mightily with his command in his last start Monday versus the Phillies, yielding six walks over just three innings. The right-hander heads back to the farm holding an overall 4.79 ERA and 1.47 WHIP through 17 major-league starts this year.
