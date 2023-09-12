Cabrera is expected to serve as a bulk reliever behind opening pitcher JT Chargois in Tuesday's game in Milwaukee, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Though he hasn't started since being called up from Triple-A Jacksonville last Wednesday, Cabrera looks to be the fifth member of the Miami rotation after Sandy Alcantara (forearm) was recently placed on the injured list. In his return to the big leagues last week, Cabrera was used behind Chargois in an 11-4 win over the Dodgers, tossing four scoreless frames and striking out eight while picking up the win. Given the strong results Cabrera provided in the bulk-relief role in his last appearance, the Marlins will likely deploy him in that capacity again with the hope he can deliver a repeat performance.