Cabrera didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Phillies, giving up one run on two hits and three walks in 6.1 innings. He struck out five.

The hard-throwing right-hander tallied 14 swinging strikes on the evening, and he fanned at least five in his sixth straight start. Cabrera tends to struggle with his control and efficiency, as he threw just 47 of his 82 pitches for strikes Thursday, so it was also encouraging to see him toss at least six frames for the first time in 12 outings this year. Cabrera holds a 3.81 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 63:26 K:BB over 59 innings in 2025, and his next appearance is slated for next week against the Giants in San Francisco.