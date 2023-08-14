Cabrera has looked good in two starts for Triple-A Jacksonville since his demotion, allowing just two earned runs over 12 innings with a 13:3 K:BB, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

Both runs came on solo homers, but the Marlins are more concerned with Cabrera simply getting the ball into the strike zone consistently, trusting that the movement on his plus stuff will take care of the rest. "You watch him, [but] you don't watch the results," manager Skip Schumaker said Saturday before the right-hander's most recent outing, in which he struck out 10 over six scoreless innings against Norfolk. "When you're watching him, he's commanding all of his pitches again, which is what we're looking for. Hopefully he continues to do that. If he continues to do that and knock the door down, he'll come back up." Cabrera is eligible to return to the big-league roster as soon as Wednesday, and with Eury Perez struggling to last five innings since rejoining the Miami rotation, the two young hurlers could switch places for this weekend's road series against the Dodgers.