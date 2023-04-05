Cabrera will not make his start against the Mets as scheduled Thursday after the game was postponed, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Major storms are expected on the East Coast, so the game will be pushed back a day to Friday. Presumably, Cabrera will take the ball that day instead, going up against Tylor Megill.
