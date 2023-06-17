The Marlins placed Cabrera on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right shoulder impingement, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Cabrera had a tough time during his last start Tuesday against Seattle, allowing five runs over four innings and taking the loss. His injury will force him to miss multiple turns through the Marlins' rotation, and it's unclear if he will require longer than a minimum IL stint. Huascar Brazoban was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move.