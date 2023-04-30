Cabrera (2-2) earned the win Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits and five walks over five innings in a 7-6 win over the Cubs. He struck out 12.

Cabrera set a career-high in strikeouts Saturday, topping his previous best by three after punching out eight of the final 10 batters he faced. He was tagged for a two-run home run by Patrick Wisdom in the second frame, marking his fourth long ball given up in his last three appearances. Cabrera also couldn't shake his command issues, handing out five free passes Saturday to increase his BB/9 to 8.33 through 27.0 innings. Though he's tough to trust, it's hard to ignore Cabrera's 12.00 K/9, which makes him an intriguing matchup-based streaming option and daily fantasy pick.