Miami recalled Cabrera from Triple-A Jacksonville ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Dodgers.

The initial plan had been for Cabrera to return as a sixth starter for the Marlins, but he's now entering a five-man mix with Sandy Alcantara getting sent to the 15-day injured list Wednesday because of a flexor strain. Cabrera, 25, was sporting a 2.22 ERA and 30:12 K:BB in 28.1 innings (five starts) since his Aug. 1 demotion to Jacksonville. He's worked to a 4.79 ERA and 93:52 K:BB in 77 innings (17 starts) this season at the MLB level.