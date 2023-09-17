Cabrera is expected to start Monday's game against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The right-hander worked as the bulk pitcher in his first two appearances back with the Marlins, but he's set to start Monday's contest. Cabrera has still had control issues with eight walks in those two outings, but he's allowed just two runs on two hits with 13 strikeouts over 8.2 innings.