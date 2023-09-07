Cabrera (6-6) picked up the win in Wednesday's 11-4 victory over the Dodgers, allowing one hit and two walks over four scoreless relief innings. He struck out eight.

While initial reports suggested the right-hander would be joining the rotation, particularly after Sandy Alcantara (forearm) landed on the IL, Cabrera was instead deployed as a bulk reliever and didn't take the mound until after three other Marlins pitchers had worked a combined four frames. The gambit by manager Skip Schumaker paid off, as Cabrera generated 25 called or swinging strikes on only 72 pitches as he dominated the Dodgers and collected his first first big-league win since early June. It's not clear what his usage will be moving forward, but if he stays on turn, the 25-year-old's next outing would come early next week in Milwaukee.