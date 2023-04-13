Cabrera didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Phillies, giving up two runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out four.

After issuing 13 free passes in only 6.2 innings over his first two starts of the season, Cabrera had a much better command of the strike zone in this one, tossing 50 of 82 pitches for strikes. The 24-year-old right-hander still has a 4.63 ERA, but Wednesday's improvement should keep him in the Marlins' rotation, although the team doesn't have many other options for his spot at the moment. Cabrera will attempt to take another step forward when he next takes the mound, likely early next week at home against the Giants.