Cabrera (7-7) earned the win Sunday against Milwaukee, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

After struggling in a recent outing against the Brewers on Sept. 12 in which he allowed six walks, Cabrera displayed much better control and was able to secure the win Sunday. Since being recalled Sept. 6, the 25-year-old pitcher has a 1.89 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 22:10 K:BB in 19 innings over four starts. He has allowed two or fewer walks in three of those four outings. Cabrera's last start of the season is currently scheduled to be on the road against Pittsburgh.