Cabrera left Wednesday's win over the Nationals after only 79 pitches due to a blister developing on his right middle finger, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

The right-hander was putting together his best performance of the season, giving up two runs on five hits over five innings with six strikeouts to record his third win. It was the first time in his career Cabrera had lasted at least five innings without walking a batter, making the early exit that much tougher to swallow. He generated 18 swinging strikes, including nine against his changeup. "There were a lot of lefties in the lineup," Cabrera said after the game. "The plan was to attack them with the changeup inside, the curveball outside and the fastball up. That was the plan, and it worked today." Cabrera's next turn in the rotation is set to come early next week in Coors Field, so his fantasy GMs will likely be rooting for the blister to cause the Marlins to skip him, or at least delay his next outing until the team leaves Colorado.