Cabrera will be included in the Marlins' Opening Day rotation and is in line to start the team's third game of the season Saturday versus the Mets at LoanDepot Park, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Assuming the Marlins open the season with a five-man rotation, Cabrera looks to have secured the final spot over Braxton Garrett, who is projected to work out of the bullpen until a starting role reopens. Cabrera brings plenty of strikeout upside to the table while leaning on an arsenal that includes a mid-to-high 90s fastball and a low-90s changeup that proved particularly deadly against lefties a season ago, but poor health and high walk and home-run rates have thus far hindered the 24-year-old right-hander in his efforts to establish himself as a full-time starter in the big leagues. He appeared to take significant steps forward late last season and has carried over that success to the spring, making him an appealing target in the middle to later rounds of drafts for any fantasy pitching staff.