Cabrera (4-4) earned the win Friday, allowing four hits and one walk across six scoreless innings in a 4-0 win over the Athletics. He struck out 10.

Cabrera took advantage of a favorable matchup and recorded double-digit strikeouts for the second time this year while posting his first scoreless outing. The right-hander's 4.50 ERA and 1.43 WHIP aren't enticing, but he's struck out 76 batters over his first 58 innings, giving him a stellar 11.8 K/9 (fifth best in MLB). Cabrera will look to build off his strong start next time out, which is tentatively scheduled for the finale of a three-game set versus Kansas City.